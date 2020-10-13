Part of man's finger bitten off in Sydney road rage incident

A man's finger has been bitten off in a Sydney road-rage encounter between an angry axe-wielding cyclist and and a car driver.

Police say the incident unfolded in Campsie in the inner southwest on Sunday afternoon when a 52-year-old man opened the door of his parked car on the street, narrowly missing a passing cyclist.

A verbal stoush ensued and the situation quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

Police say the cyclist left the area only to return a short time later armed with two large axes which he used to threaten the driver before walking off.

A second scuffle ensued between the pair in a nearby carpark, where the driver's finger tip was bitten off.

The cyclist ran off but was later arrested and charged with a string of offences including grievous bodily harm, common assault and drug possession.

He was refused bail and will appear in Burwood Local Court today.