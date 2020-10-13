TODAY |

Part of man's finger bitten off in Sydney road rage incident

Source:  AAP

A man's finger has been bitten off in a Sydney road-rage encounter between an angry axe-wielding cyclist and and a car driver.

Bicycle commuter on road. Source: istock.com

Police say the incident unfolded in Campsie in the inner southwest on Sunday afternoon when a 52-year-old man opened the door of his parked car on the street, narrowly missing a passing cyclist.

A verbal stoush ensued and the situation quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

Police say the cyclist left the area only to return a short time later armed with two large axes which he used to threaten the driver before walking off.

A second scuffle ensued between the pair in a nearby carpark, where the driver's finger tip was bitten off.

The cyclist ran off but was later arrested and charged with a string of offences including grievous bodily harm, common assault and drug possession.

He was refused bail and will appear in Burwood Local Court today.

The injured man will undergo surgery to his middle finger.

