Parrot clings to owner as pair are rescued from muddy pit in US

Associated Press
The Belleville Fire Department in Illinois had to use special techniques to rescue a man and his pet parrot from a mud pit formed by a dredged lake at the city's Bicentennial Park.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said the unidentified man went into the mud to rescue his parrot on Sunday local time and then became stuck himself.

Mr Pour described the situation as "unusual and dangerous," with the mud acting like quicksand. 

Firefighters laid multiple ladders down on drier parts of the lake in order to create a bridge of sorts. It took 15 minutes for the man to be pulled out.

Both the man and the parrot were reported to be fine after the rescue.

The man went into the mud in Illinois to rescue his parrot and then became stuck himself. Source: Associated Press
AAP
An Adelaide man has admitted killing his housemate's Staffordshire terrier dog, after police found him covered in blood and holding the animal's severed head in one hand and a meat cleaver in the other.

James Alexander Rech faced Adelaide Magistrates Court today, where he pleaded guilty to ill-treating an animal and a number of other offences, including stabbing a man in the leg, during a week-long period in July.

He was remanded in custody and will face the District Court in November.

Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Associated Press
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter on the WWE reality series "Total Divas."

"My dad was always a fighter," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Neidhart, Bret "Hitman" Hart and manager Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s, and the tag team won two WWE championships.

"What a great run we had. I couldn't believe how it took off," Jimmy Hart told The Associated Press. "But the reason why was, Neidhart was such a great character back then. Bret was more cool, the girls loved him. Neidhart and myself were kind of the evil twins."

Neidhart married Bret Hart's sister, Ellie, and became part of the famed family wrestling dynasty in Canada. Stu Hart trained his sons, including Bret and former WWE star Owen Hart, as well as Neidhart in the 1970s. Neidhart started his pro wrestling career in Stu Hart's

Stampede Wrestling promotion and eventually signed with the WWE in 1985.

Hart posted a picture on social media of himself with Neidhart and the WWE tag team belts around their waists with the caption, "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now."

Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.
Ross Hart, his brother-in-law and a former pro wrestler, told The Associated Press that Neidhart suffered from Alzheimer's disease and it was believed he suffered a grand mal seizure on Monday.

"He got up (Monday) morning and went to lower the temperature on the air conditioner and he just collapsed and I think died pretty quickly," Hart said. "I think this was stemming from Alzheimer's, which he'd been battling for some time. It's a struggle he's been going through."

Jimmy Hart said Neidhart seemed in good health when they last saw each other in April on WrestleMania weekend.

"He was witty, he was funny. He seemed sharp as a tack," Hart said.

Neidhart was a shot put star in high school in California in the early 1970s and had brief tryouts for NFL teams before becoming a pro wrestler.

The Hart Foundation started as bad guys in WWE and won their first tag team championship in 1987 with the help of a crooked referee.

They won the tag titles again in 1990 but split up not long after their second reign ended. Bret Hart was the wrestling technician of the team, while Neidhart brought the raw force and power that made them fan favourites later in their run.

As a singles wrestler, Hart would become one of the biggest stars in WWE history and made the promotion's Hall of Fame. Neidhart foundered for most of the 1990s before aligning again with Hart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and the British Bulldog to form a new Hart Foundation and become the top faction in WWE.

Hart is the only wrestler from that incarnation still alive.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart (left) and Bret Hart (right). Source: Instagram
