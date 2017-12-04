Parking dispute in New York turns deadly as man stabs two and ploughs car on pavement

US police say a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of people on a New York City sidewalk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.

Authorities said it happened around 4.30am Sunday (local time) outside a hookah lounge in Queens.

They say it started with the driver of a sedan getting out of his car and stabbing two people in the chest.

Police say the driver then got back into his car, drove off, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, and five others injured, one of them critically.

The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.