Parking dispute in New York turns deadly as man stabs two and ploughs car on pavement

US police say a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of people on a New York City sidewalk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.

One person is dead and several injured after the dispute outside a hookah lounge in Queens.
Authorities said it happened around 4.30am Sunday (local time) outside a hookah lounge in Queens.

They say it started with the driver of a sedan getting out of his car and stabbing two people in the chest.

Police say the driver then got back into his car, drove off, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, and five others injured, one of them critically.

The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

