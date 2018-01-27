Parisians flee their homes to escape the rising waters of the Seine river

 

Dozens of Paris residents were forced to leave their homes on the Seine river banks as waters kept rising on Friday in the wake of exceptionally heavy rains.

Several tunnels, parks, and the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum have been closed by authorities after the Seine and other French rivers burst their banks.
Source: Associated Press

The manager of a building on the right bank in the west of the French Capital told the Associated Press he had the ground floor windows boarded.

In 2016, exceptional flooding destroyed most of residents' belongings.

Joao De Macedo said residents of the building he manages all left three days ago.

"They put everything up on concrete blocks," De Macedo said, adding he had noticed the water was also making its way into the building through the cellar's floor and was penetrating the walls.

Paris authorities have closed several tunnels, parks, and the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum as the Seine River swells and the city braces for floods.

The downpour has forced evacuations from homes elsewhere on the Seine after it and other French rivers burst their banks.

The Seine reached 5.53 metres Thursday evening at the Austerlitz bridge in eastern Paris. It was expected to keep rising, reaching a peak above 6 metres over the weekend.

Weather experts say rainfall in Paris has been twice as high as normal.

The lower level of the Louvre is closed to the public until at least Sunday, but the museum did not have plans to move artworks as they were forced to do a year and a half ago.

