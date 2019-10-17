Paris Zoo set to showcase mysterious new living being called The Blob

A mysterious new living being has been discovered – with no brain but 720 sexes.

Paris Zoological Park is set to showcase the organism, dubbed The Blob, this weekend, Nine News reports.

The Blob looks like a fungus, has no brain, is bright yellow and can heal itself within two minutes of being cut.

The organism can also digest food despite having no mouth or stomach.

And despite having no legs, it can move and even without eyes it can locate food.

Scientists say it also has the capacity to learn.