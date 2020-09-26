Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar

The main suspect in the double stabbing last night outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver.

French police officers secure an area where four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Source: Associated Press

However, they were not on police radar for Islamic radicalisation according to France's interior ministerd.

Two suspects were arrested separately shortly after the stabbing in which two people were wounded, although the links between the two suspects weren't immediately clear.

The main suspect, the young man wearing orange gym shoes, with a few speckles of blood on his forehead, was arrested on the steps of the Bastille Opera not far from the attack site, near the building where the weekly Charlie Hebdo was located before the 2015 attack.

The interior minister said the young man arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, apparently from Pakistan, but his identity was still being verified.

READ MORE At least two people wounded in Paris knife attack, near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

"But manifestly it's an act of Islamist terrorism," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with the France 2 television station. "Obviously, there is little doubt. It's a new bloody attack against our country, against journalists, against this society."

France's counterterrorism prosecutor said earlier that authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbings: in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the Islamic extremist attack on its cartoonists and at a time when suspects in the 2015 attack are on trial across town.

Police officers gather in the area of a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Source: Associated Press

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that the chief suspect in yesterday's stabbings was arrested, along with another person.

Ricard said the assailant did not know the people stabbed, a woman and a man working at a documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break.