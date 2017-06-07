 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Paris Notre Dame hammer attacker shot by police after yelling, 'it's for Syria'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Paris prosecutors have opened a counter terrorism investigation after an unidentified assailant attacked police with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker. (AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre)

Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France.

Source: 1 NEWS

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the attacker cried "it's for Syria" as he went after officers patrolling an esplanade in front of the famous landmark.

Hundreds of people were in the cathedral at the time and peope in the area ran for cover. 

The Paris prosecutor's office said the investigation was opened Tuesday (local time) soon after the attack.

The attacker was shot and wounded in the incident in one of France's most popular tourist areas.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Collomb said police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the wounded assailant.

It was the latest of several attacks in France targeting security officers.

In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, killing one and gravely wounding two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes


00:30
2
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

3
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England v New Zealand at SWALEC Stadium on June 6, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Black Caps collapse in humiliating fashion after Kane Williamson's sizzling 87

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:17
5
Leon Grice, NZ's Consul-General, is coming home after five years in LA.

Meet the diplomat who eased the way for Kiwi stars trying to make it big in LA (and catch an epic Taika Waititi interview gatecrash)

00:30
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ