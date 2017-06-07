Paris Notre Dame hammer attacker shot by police after yelling, 'it's for Syria'

Paris prosecutors have opened a counter terrorism investigation after an unidentified assailant attacked police with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France. Source: 1 NEWS

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the attacker cried "it's for Syria" as he went after officers patrolling an esplanade in front of the famous landmark.

Hundreds of people were in the cathedral at the time and peope in the area ran for cover.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the investigation was opened Tuesday (local time) soon after the attack.

The attacker was shot and wounded in the incident in one of France's most popular tourist areas.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Collomb said police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the wounded assailant.

It was the latest of several attacks in France targeting security officers.