Paris migrant hero dubbed ‘Spiderman’ rewarded by French president after heroic act

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.
Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.
For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.
Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.
Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ