Paris Accord goals within reach as scientists forecast slowing rise in global temperatures

Scientists across the world are forecasting a slowing rise in global temperatures, meaning the goals of the Paris Accord are looking increasingly within striking distance.

When the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015 by nearly every country, they pledged to limit the rise in global temperatures well below 2C this century.

Previous predictions forecast a 3C rise by 2100. But, according to Germany-based non-profit climate science and policy institute The Climate Action Tracker, that looks to change.

The group is predicting that the rise in world temperatures would remain below 2.1C by the end of the 21st century by tracking the new climate promises from nations like China and the US.

China pledged in October it would aim to reach net zero emissions by 2060, while US President-elect Joe Biden said the US wanted to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

German climatologist Niklas Höhne, from the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Tracker, said the pledges were a significant step.

“The trend is very clear; we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

“More and more countries are taking it seriously.”

