TODAY |

Paris Accord goals within reach as scientists forecast slowing rise in global temperatures

Source:  1 NEWS

Scientists across the world are forecasting a slowing rise in global temperatures, meaning the goals of the Paris Accord are looking increasingly within striking distance. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s even talk the goals of the Paris Accord are within striking distance. Source: BBC

When the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015 by nearly every country, they pledged to limit the rise in global temperatures well below 2C this century. 

Previous predictions forecast a 3C rise by 2100. But, according to Germany-based non-profit climate science and policy institute The Climate Action Tracker, that looks to change.

The group is predicting that the rise in world temperatures would remain below 2.1C by the end of the 21st century by tracking the new climate promises from nations like China and the US. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister intends to put forward a motion to declare a climate emergency this week. Source: 1 NEWS

China pledged in October it would aim to reach net zero emissions by 2060, while US President-elect Joe Biden said the US wanted to reach net zero emissions by 2050. 

German climatologist Niklas Höhne, from the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Tracker, said the pledges were a significant step.

“The trend is very clear; we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. 

“More and more countries are taking it seriously.” 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader says the Government is declaring the motion without any plan on what to do about climate change. Source: 1 NEWS

But scientists warn there was still a lack of short-term action from Governments around the world to reflect their long-term targets. 

World
Climate Change
North America
Asia
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man, woman sought by police after 37-year-old man shot dead north of Auckland
2
A third of those invoiced for managed isolation have not paid fee after three months
3
Three-month-old baby girl dies after car rolls into ditch in Northland
4
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
5
Bill the stolen pomeranian dog reunited with owner after being found by police in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:48

Americans returning from Thanksgiving gatherings facing strict new Covid-19 restrictions
01:05

Jacinda Ardern promotes consensus in leadership as she accepts $215k Harvard award

Dozens of armed bandits seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Goal of fully open Australia one step closer after another state reopens