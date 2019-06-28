TODAY |

Parents watch as student fatally mauled by three sharks while snorkelling in Bahamas

Associated Press
A Southern California college student was killed in a shark attack while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey was snorkelling near Rose Island and attacked by three sharks.

KABC-TV reports Lindsey's parents saw the sharks and tried to warn her, but she didn't hear them.

Lindsey suffered bites to her arms, legs and buttocks and her right arm was bitten off, according authorities.

The Bahama Ministry of Tourism says she was pronounced dead at a hospital in New Providence.

Lindsey was a student at Loyola Marymount University.

Her family started a GoFundMe page, writing that the money would be used to cover funeral costs and expenses related to transporting her body back to California.

