Parents of victims of Florida school massacre make impassioned gun control plea

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
From the coach who shielded students from gunfire to a promising Olympic hopeful, each of the victims had their own story.
The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.
TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".
The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ