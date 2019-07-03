Parents urged to be vigilant after boy falls between train and platform in Sydney

A video showing a boy falling between a train and a platform at a Sydney train station earlier this year was released to urge parents to be vigilant when travelling on trains with children.

The CCTV footage released by the New South Wales state Transport Minister Andrew Constance shows the train arriving at Sydney's Sydenham station and the boy falling as he tried to board with his mother.

Passengers managed to pull the boy out safely and he was not hurt, Mr Constance's office said.