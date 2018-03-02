 

Parents gunned down by son on US college campus

Associated Press

More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, searched neighbourhoods near Central Michigan University today for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr.

The shooting at Campbell Hall happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

Police released a photo of James Eric Davis Jr urging the public to call 911 if they see him but also warning that he shouldn't be confronted.

Hours after a campus lock down, police started a "slow, methodical removal" of staff and students who were ordered to take shelter in campus buildings, Lt. Larry Klaus said.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Klaus said of Davis.

The university identified the two dead as his mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

The shooting occurred around 8:30am at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 112.6 kilometres north of Lansing.

Klaus said a video at the dorm suggests Davis fled on foot after the shooting. He was wearing a hoodie but had been shedding certain clothes while on the run.

"This has been a tragic day. ... The hurting will go on for a while," said University President George Ross.

The search was focused on Mount Pleasant neighbourhoods near campus. Officers in camouflage knocked on doors and checked possible hiding places, such as yards and porches. In the surrounding community, students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave nine buildings.

Klaus said Davis was taken to a hospital last night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem, possibly an overdose.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before a week long break. Parents who were trying to pick up students were told instead to go to a local hotel where staff would assist them while the manhunt was ongoing.

