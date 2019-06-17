Parents call for firing of US cops who pointed guns over daughter's alleged doll theft

A man and his pregnant fiancée said today that they want Phoenix to dismiss the officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at them after their four-year-old daughter allegedly took a doll from a store.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, who are both black, said at a news conference that they don't accept the apologies of the city's police chief and mayor and have not received a face-to-face apology since a bystander's video emerged and drew outcry.

The couple's four-and one-year-old daughters witnessed the encounter.

The video released on Friday shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby. Neighbours gathered around in a parking lot, and the video shows that a woman watching the confrontation took the children to get them out of harm's way.

The couple filed a $US10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers. The race of the officers investigating the shoplifting report last month is not known.