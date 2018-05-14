 

Parents of British tourist who died diving in Great Barrier Reef sure 'shocking revelations' will come out in inquest

The aggrieved parents of a British tourist who drowned while diving on the Great Barrier Reef are sure "shocking revelations" will be revealed in an inquest into the safety procedures of their daughter's dive instructors.

"So I can look back and see how pale I was. #preozselfie #nofilter" Picture: Instagram/@bethanyemily91

Bethany Farrell, 23, was taking part in an introductory dive at Blue Pearl Bay on February 17, 2015, when she was separated from her instructor under poor conditions, the Daily Mail reports.

Panicking, Bethany surfaced chaotically with the rest of her dive group, but then lost buoyancy and "descended to her death", a police report said.

Bethany's parents say they are pursuing "those responsible" for their daughter's death during her first scuba dive, and believe a "sting of systemic failings" will be exposed in an inquest.

"No stone will be left unturned in our fight for truth and justice for Bethany,’' Mr Farrell said.

"This inquest will no doubt promise to bring out some shocking revelations of how those responsible conducted themselves that fateful day."

The company under scrutiny is Wings Diving Adventures, who deleted photos taken of Bethany Farrell over the course of the trip after her death.

They are photos which could have been used in the police investigation underway.

The Farrell's insistence for the Queensland coroner to investigate their daughter's accidental death have now resulted to a three-day inquest in Mackay, scheduled for May 22.

Central Queensland Coroner David O'Connell will investigate what the conditions were at the dive site during Bethany's dive, and whether the dive instructors and crew undertook appropriate safety checks

Also of concern was whether staff were on hand to serve as out-of-water lookouts and rescuers. Bethany's separation from the group is also to be scrutinised. 

"We are positive that Bethany would have lived had various parties acted differently that day," Mr Farrell told the Mail.

"We hope to see a complete overhaul in employers’ attitudes and work practices.

"And substantive legal action taken against offenders who allow the injuries and deaths of our loved ones."

