TODAY |

Parents of alleged drink driver who hit and killed four Sydney kids who were getting ice cream express devastation

Source:  AAP

The parents of a man charged with the manslaughter of four Sydney children in an alleged drunk driving incident say their son is deeply remorseful and is devastated, as they are.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: Nine

Retired NSW police detective Allan Davidson and his wife Kay on Monday said they have been left shattered by the incident, just days after their son Samuel, 29, allegedly drove into the group of children in Oatlands as they walked to buy icecreams.

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands alongside cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Read more
Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

"Those poor families have lost their children and no words can help them. And I am so sorry for them," Mr Davidson said, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Speaking of his son, Mr Davidson said, "He is so, so sorry ... He has a good heart and I am sure he is devastated just as we are."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Danny Abdallah made a plea for safe driving after four children, including three of his, died. Source: Associated Press

He said the couple was no stranger to grief after losing their daughter 10 years ago and "now effectively we've lost our son".

The grief-stricken mother of three of the dead children on Monday said she won't hate the man who was behind the wheel.

Leila Geagea, the mother of Sienna, Angelina and Antony, said she forgave Davidson as she visited the scene of the tragedy yesterday.

Read more
Horror in Sydney as alleged drink driver kills three siblings and their cousin as they went to get ice cream

"I think in my heart I forgive him. But I want the court to be fair. I'm not going to hate him because that's not who we are," she told reporters.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Oatlands crash site on Monday night to lay flowers and show support for the grieving families, according to media reports.

The fatal crash has sparked a renewed push for a road rules overhaul in NSW.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
2
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
3
Wealthy and powerful NZ First Foundation donors revealed
4
Hundreds still stranded as flooding, landslide batters Milford Sound
5
Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

England end experiment with Wayne Bennett by hiring Shaun Wane as coach
00:28

China opens coronavirus hospital built in 10 days as death toll surpasses SARS
00:13

Djokovic apologises for crossing line and touching the chair umpire during Australian Open final

Dozens of koalas killed in 'abysmal act' on Victoria farm sparks government reaction