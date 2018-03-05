Papua New Guinea rocked by 6.0 magnitude aftershock following last Monday's deadly earthquake

Source:
Three powerful aftershocks have rocked Papua New Guinea early today, one week after the country's deadly 7.5 magnitude earthquake.
All of the aftershocks registerd more than 5.0 magnitude with one registering magnitude 6.0 according to the US Geological Survey.
The trio of aftershockes were centred in the mountainous Southern Highlands region, around 600km from Port Morseby.
Reuters news agency puts the death toll from last Monday's quake at 55.
