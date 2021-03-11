TODAY |

Papua New Guinea facing second wave of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

An internal emergency has been declared in one of Queensland's major hospitals as staff struggle to deal with an influx of Covid-19 patients from Papua New Guinea.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An internal emergency has been declared at a Queensland hospital due to an influx of Covid-19 patients from the island nation. Source: ABC Australia

The island country is facing a second wave of infection and there are concerns its health system won't be able to cope.

It comes as coronavirus cases in PNG have almost doubled in the past five weeks.

“In the first five days of March we saw as many cases as the entire month of February,” says Matt Cannon of St John Ambulance in PNG.

It’s putting immense pressure on Port Moresby’s biggest hospital, with both patients and staff testing positive for the virus.

Across PNG health workers are being forced into self-isolation. If the infection rate continues, there are warnings there won’t be enough staff to run the hospital.

Cairns Hospital is also under pressure, declaring a Code Yellow, or Internal Emergency after the arrival of six travellers from PNG who tested positive for Covid-19.

Vaccinations are expected to start in the Torres Strait this week.

Yesterday, PNG’s Government signed off on the regulatory approvals needed to bring vaccines into the country, with the rollout hoped to start next month.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Vessel seized after recreational fishermen caught with five times legal limit of snapper
2
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
3
'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand
4
'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match
5
Video emerges of Auckland CBD bouncer knocking man unconscious with punch
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Māori must decide for themselves whether they'll get Covid-19 vaccine - Waititi

Air New Zealand plane was not deep cleaned following MIQ charter flight

Sending deportees to NZ a 'deplorable move by the Australian Government' - Hipkins

01:17

MIQ debt collection regime similar to student loan, PM says as people able to leave NZ without paying