Papau New Guinea volcano eruptions halt flights, as airport works to remove ash from runway

Flight are still affected, having been halted overnight, after two volcano eruptions in Papa New Guinea sent thousands fleeing their homes last week.

The Manam volcano erupted on Friday, just days after the eruption of Mt Ulawun in West New Britain last Wednesday.

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) told the Papa New Guinea Post-Courier it has started removing ash from the runway and taxiways but that the job could take some time.

Air Niugina said in a statement flights resuming to normal would depend of volcanic activity in the area, and that it was closely monitoring the situation.

Manam Island volcano in Papua New Guinea. Source: istock.com
