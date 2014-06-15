 

Paparazzi reportedly accessing flight itineraries of celebrities in Australia

Source:

AAP

Paparazzi are reportedly gaining access to the private flight itineraries of celebrities, in what has been described as a security threat to airlines.

Naomi Watts

Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian reports the Virgin Australia travel itineraries of Naomi Watts, Rebel Wilson and Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have been accessed.

Rebel Wilson

The itineraries are believed to have been sourced from global booking system Sabre, which is used by Virgin, though a competing system, Armadeus, used by Qantas, is also said to be vulnerable to being hacked.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Source: Associated Press


