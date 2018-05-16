TODAY |

Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Prince Harry settled privacy and data protection claims today against a news agency that hovered over his home in a helicopter and took photos directly into his living room and bedroom.

Prince Harry accepted substantial damages and an apology from Splash News and Picture Agency. The figure was not disclosed.

In a statement read at High Court in London on Prince Harry's behalf, his attorney Gerrard Tyrrell said the rural retreat in Oxfordshire, southern England was chosen because of "the high level of privacy it afforded," but that now he and his wife Meghan feel "they are no longer able to live at the property."

It said that in January, Splash chartered a helicopter that flew over the home at a low altitude, and photos it took were published by several media outlets.

The agency pledged to "cease and desist from selling, issuing, publishing or making available the photographs."

Splash also promised "not repeat its conduct by using any aerial means to take photographs or film footage of the duke's private home".

Splash says it "recognised that this situation represents an error of judgement" and promised it would not happen again.

The royals have in the past sought to defend their privacy rights in the courts. Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate sued a French gossip magazine, for example, in a case of topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple filed a complaint after the photos were published in the magazine Closer and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.

Prince Harry has complained in the past about intrusive press coverage. He and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently moved from central London to a more secluded home, Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle about 40 kilometres west of London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Russian talent show cancelled after millionaire's daughter wins due to thousands of fraudulent votes
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
4
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
5
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid has this report.
Māori Battalion veteran, 94, pays respects at WWII battle of Monte Cassino's 75th anniversary service
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:35
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid has this report.

Māori Battalion veteran, 94, pays respects at WWII battle of Monte Cassino's 75th anniversary service
Dubai International Airport (file picture).

Three Brits, one South African killed in small plane crash at Dubai International Airport
00:30
Kyrgios is facing a big fine and possible suspension for his antics in his match with Caspar Rudd.

Nick Kyrgios throws chair and racquet in another tantrum, walks off court to default Italian Open match
01:01
The Chicago couple explain the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez as “one of the biggest pains you can ever go through."

Pregnant Chicago woman lured to free baby clothing offer, killed, and baby cut from her womb