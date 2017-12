The Panda Lantern Show opened Saturday night in Lima, Peru, to celebrate the coming new year.

More than 30 sets of lanterns with characteristics of traditional Chinese culture and modern technologies were well received by local residents.

In addition to the Chinese cultural elements of panda, dragon and phoenix that were showcased at the lantern festival, the lantern set of Peruvian alpaca and China's giant panda also attracted visitors' attention.

"We can see a lot of pandas here, in addition to pandas, I also like the animals there, it's called phoenix," said a Peruvian boy.

"We haven't seen all the lanterns yet. We are watching them one by one," added another Peruvian girl.

"I will also go to have Chinese food," said another Peruvian girl.

Organizers also arranged other performances of Chinese folk craftsmanship, such as face-changing opera and acrobatics so as to enable Peruvians to have a close sense of the charm of Chinese culture.

According to the organizer, this 53-day lantern show will be held through Feb. 12, 2018.