 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Panama arrests partners in Mossack-Fonseca firm

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Panama say they've formally arrested the partners of a law firm involved in last year's "Panama Papers" scandal, in which thousands of pages of documents related to offshore accounts, some in New Zealand, were leaked.

The Labour leader fires up as more revelations emerge from our Panama Papers investigation.
Source: Breakfast

New Zealand was implicated in the leaked accounts as a popular place to store wealth because of the possibility of establishing New Zealand resident trusts, which are exempt from New Zealand tax.

Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca is playing up NZ’s good reputation.

Source: Breakfast

The arrests announced 9am today (NZ time) are related to another scandal involving bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack are partners at the Mossack-Fonseca firm.

Officials pulled them in for questioning on Thursday and formally detained them following two days of interrogations.

The Attorney General's Office has searched the firm's offices, accusing them of setting up offshore accounts that allowed a Brazilian construction company to funnel bribes to various countries.

The two face charges of money laundering.

Odebrecht has acknowledged paying $800 million in bribes across Latin America.

Related

Economy

UK and Europe

01:41
The government originally promised changes by the end of the year in the wake of revelations from the Panama Papers about tax evasion and money laundering.

Urgent money laundering crackdown post Panama Papers seems to have slowed
03:57
A joint ONE News investigation has pieced together a link between a disgraced former politician and a Kiwi law firm.

'NZ's reputation in good shape' - PM denies Panama Papers scandal doing damage
02:55
The papers expose a complex web of companies in which the man's family hide their mansion.

Panama Papers: Lax NZ tax laws helping convicted former Kazakh PM to live in luxurious exile
02:41
The PM stands strong as public get their chance to search parts of the leaked Panama Papers.

Key takes fight-back on foreign trusts to new level as public gains access to Panama Papers
02:19
A special investigation has found new links between the PM's legal adviser and the Panama law firm.

Panama Papers: NZ law firms doing business with Mossack Fonseca while lobbying Govt not to change foreign trust laws

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sione Lauaki.

NZ rugby greats heartbroken over death of former All Black flanker Sione Lauaki


01:03
2
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:59
3
Rotorua's Timoti Bramley performed a karakia, saying it was important to him because of the spiritual and ancestral connection he has to the whales.

Watch: Volunteer performs stirring, sombre Maori chant paying homage to whales re-floated at Golden Bay

00:27
4
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

00:29
5
The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.

Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

00:43
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.

Hundreds form human chain to stop pod coming in to Golden Bay beach, stranded whales refloated

All 17 of the stranded whales near Farewell Spit have been refloated as the tide flowed in.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ