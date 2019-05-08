TODAY |

Pamela Anderson: Treatment of Julian Assange unfair

Associated Press
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange "does not deserve to be in a supermax prison" after visiting the WikiLeaks founder behind bars.

Assange is in London's Belmarsh Prison serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012. He is also being held on an extradition warrant to the United States for allegedly hacking into a Pentagon computer.

The actress, who has defended Assange before, told reporters today he is innocent and being treated unfairly.

"It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation. It is absolute shock that he has not been able to get out of his cell," she said.

Assange says he is a journalist who has done nothing wrong. He is fighting extradition to the US.

