Palestinians say latest Israeli airstrike has killed six members of one family

Palestinians say a new Israeli airstrike has killed six people from a single family in central Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ al-Aqsa Radio reported early today that the dead include parents and their children.

Witnesses in Deir al-Balah town say they heard two explosions followed by the sound of ambulance sirens.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society says crews are still searching the area.

The latest incident puts the death toll at 32 for Palestinians killed in the worst surge of violence between Israel and Gaza militants in a month. It began when Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike at his house early yesterday.