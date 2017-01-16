 

Palestinians fear Donald Trump will increase tension in the Middle East

Associated Press

Palestinians have been expressing the fear that US President-elect Donald Trump will unleash new tensions in the region when he takes office, according to a report by British broadcaster, Sky News.

Israelis disagree with this sentiment saying Trump’s administration comes with more experience on the region's conflict.
They feel that a new policy by the incoming Trump administration might adversely affect efforts towards a two-state solution, by condoning settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians and potentially moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

The construction of settlements in the area is ongoing, despite last month's United Nations Security Council resolution condemning them.

Trump has publicly urged the US to veto the resolution and slammed the Obama administration for abstaining and allowing the measure to pass.

Palestinian activists and students say he appears to be on the side of the Israeli "occupation".

Meanwhile, over 70 world diplomats gathered in Paris yesterday to push for renewed peace talks which would lead to a Palestinian state.

