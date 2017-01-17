 

World


Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces as tensions escalate pre-Trump

Associated Press

The Israeli military says border police shot and killed the "main instigator" of clashes overnight in which hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks at security forces in the West Bank.

Israeli soldier (file picture).

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as 17-year-old Qusai Hassan Al-Aamour.

Israeli forces have killed 232 Palestinians since the latest wave of violence began in September 2015. Most of those killed have been identified by Israel as attackers, while the rest were taking part in violent demonstrations or clashes with security forces.

Palestinians have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans during the same period, mainly in stabbing attacks.

Mideast tensions have been heightened in anticipation of the new US administration. Israel has expressed hope that Donald Trump will be more supportive than his predecessor, while the Palestinians fear he will tolerate Israeli settlement activity and move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

A close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight that Mr Trump's presidency offers the chance to bring the Palestinians back into peace negotiations with more "realistic" expectations.

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzahi Hanegbi said that by pressuring Israel, the Obama administration encouraged the Palestinians to adopt more extreme positions.

The Palestinians have blamed the failure of peace efforts on Israel, saying its expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied territory undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.

The last round of US-mediated peace talks collapsed in 2014.

