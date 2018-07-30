 

Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi freed after eight months' jail for slapping Israeli solider

Associated Press
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, who became an international symbol of resistance to Israeli occupation after slapping two soldiers, walked out of an Israeli prison today and told throngs of journalists and well-wishers that she now wants to study law to defend her people.

The curly haired 17-year-old said that "resistance continues until the occupation is removed," but refrained from saying she would slap soldiers again.

The teen, who is on probation, said her eight months in prison were tough and helped her appreciate life.

At an outdoor news conference near her family home, she spoke against the backdrop of a large model of a slingshot that was "loaded" with a pencil rather than a stone, apparently to highlight education as one of the possible Palestinian tactics.

Underlying her case are clashing narratives about Israel's half-century rule over the Palestinians, the extent of permissible Palestinian resistance to it and the battle for global public opinion.

Tamimi's supporters see a brave girl who struck two armed soldiers in frustration after having just learned that Israeli troops seriously wounded a 15-year-old cousin, shooting him in the head from close range with a rubber bullet during nearby stone-throwing clashes.

In Israel, she is seen by many either as a provocateur, an irritation or a threat to the military's deterrence policy — even as a "terrorist."

Israel has treated her actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement.

In liberal circles, the hard-charging prosecution of Tamimi was criticized as a public relations disaster because it turned her into an international icon.

Her release comes at a time when Palestinian hopes for an independent state appear dimmer than ever.

Israeli-Palestinian talks on setting up a state in lands captured by Israel in 1967 — the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — have been deadlocked since hard-line Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power in 2009.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suspended contacts with the US after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December in what Palestinians denounced as a display of blatant pro-Israel bias.

President Abbas, meanwhile, has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza, controlled since 2007 by his bitter domestic rival, the Islamic militant Hamas.

Many Palestinians are disillusioned by their leaders in both political camps and feel exhausted after years of conflict with Israel.

Alternatives have arisen, including calling for a single state for both peoples between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, but haven't gained a mass following.

In this context, the idea of so-called popular resistance — regular demonstrations, including stone-throwing by unarmed protesters — has only caught on in a few West Bank villages, including Nabi Saleh, home to the extended Tamimi clan.

Since 2009, residents of Nabi Salah have staged regular anti-occupation protests that often ended with stone-throwing clashes.

Ahed has participated in such marches from a young age and has had several highly publicized run-ins with soldiers.

One photo shows the then 12-year-old raising a clenched fist toward a soldier towering over her.

In a sign of her popularity, a pair of Italian artists painted a large mural of her on Israel's West Bank separation barrier ahead of her release.

Israeli police said they were caught in the act along with another Palestinian and arrested for vandalism.

Today, Israel cancelled the visas of the two Italians and ordered them to leave the country within three days, police said.

Ahed and her mother Nariman — also arrested in December in connection with the same incident — were released this morning from a prison in northern Israel.

They were driven by bus to the West Bank and were given a hero's welcome in Nabi Saleh.

"The resistance continues until the occupation is removed," Ahed said upon her return.

"All the female prisoners are steadfast. I salute everyone who supported me and my case."

1 NEWS
Simon Bridges was this morning under siege over National's call for smaller class sizes - forced to deny it was a recycled Labour policy, with little evidence it benefited student learning.

In his speech at the National Party annual party conference in Auckland yesterday, Mr Bridges signalled he would increase the number of primary teachers to reduce class sizes if in Government.

This morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, the National leader scoffed at the idea he was copying a Labour education policy from two elections ago, which was rejected by former National Education Minister Hekia Parata.

"This is not a Labour Party policy. Come on, this is a policy of teachers, of parents, of Kiwis," Mr Bridges said.

"This is as old as the hills, and here's the deal about Labour, if they believed in it, when they've got billions to play with, why haven't they done it?" 

Mr Bridges also insisted there were many education experts who believed smaller class sizes did facilitate student learning.

This was despite a meta-analysis of hundreds of studies, compiled by the Melbourne Education Research Institute, which concluded that class size had little affect on students' education, and that teacher quality was far more important.

"I don't disagree that what you've said, that quality of teaching is really important, and actually if you look at what Hekia Parata did in times when the dollars were tighter, that was right to do that. But actually we have got choices," Mr Bridges said.

"And it's certainly true as well, and there's evidence to back it up, not just evidence, it's what teachers say to me all the time, it's what parents say to me, it's what I know from my own childhood and my kids childhood that the number of teachers in terms of the attention the little ones get when they're growing really makes a difference too."

Mr Bridges said his National policy to reduce class size was not at odds with Hekia Parata's rejection of a similar policy at the 2014 election, because at that time the Government did not have the money to play with.

"When you haven't got a lot of dollars, I think you're right to focus on the quality. But we've got more choices today and we know that teacher numbers also matter."

The National leader said you "had to do both" when it came to investing in both teacher training, but also volume of teachers to reduce class sizes.

"Look I'll tell you, and this is all anecdotal, but my Mum's a teacher, my brother's a teacher, my sister's a teacher, and they believe it, right," Mr Bridges said.

"They say it will make a real difference in terms of the quality of what they do, but also the quality of what the kids do. I believe it, I'm putting a stake in the ground and we're going to deliver it."  

AAP
Australian women at high risk of ovarian cancer will trial a new detection screening test designed by Melbourne scientists, a report says.

injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image
Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com

About 300 Victorian and South Australian women who carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, making them at high risk of having ovarian cancer, will be recruited for the trial, News Corp Australia reports.

Hudson Institute of Medical Research's Andrew Stephens is optimistic his screening test, Active Ratio Test, will help detect the cancer.

"Ultimately we hope to detect precancerous lesions, in the same way Pap smears can detect early changes in cervical cancer," Dr Stephens told the Herald Sun.

"Initially we would like to establish if it could be used as a screening tool to monitor high risk women so they know if they need the prophylactic surgery.

"Ideally, we want the test to be part of a routine screening program for women."

The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation will announce on Monday it will contribute nearly $900,000 to the trial.


