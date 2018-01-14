Palestinian protesters rallying in solidarity with 16-year-old clash with Israeli troops

Source:Associated Press
Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli troops at a demonstration in the West Bank on Saturday.
The protesters were rallying in solidarity with 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi who was arrested by Israel for allegedly attacking soldiers.
Protesters hurled stones at troops who responded with tear gas and "skunk," a pungent liquid meant to disperse demonstrators.
Tamimi could face up to 14 years in prison after being indicted for allegedly assaulting a pair of Israeli soldiers outside her home in the village of Nebi Saleh.
