Palestinian forces arrest participant in US Mideast workshop

Associated Press
The Palestinian Authority says it has arrested one of the few Palestinian participants in the White House-led Mideast peace conference.

A Palestinian security official said intelligence forces detained businessman Salah Abu Mayala on Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron for interrogation, without elaborating.

Abu Mayala attended this week's conference in Bahrain with a small group of Palestinian colleagues, led by businessman Ashraf Jabari, who is viewed with deep suspicion by fellow Palestinians and authorities for his close ties to Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Another participant, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said he and the other Palestinian attendees feel they are in "great danger," threatened by the government and on social media.

The PA has boycotted the Trump administration since 2017.

Palestine flag.
Palestine flag. Source: istock.com
