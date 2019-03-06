TODAY |

Palace gala marks 50 years since Charles' became Prince of Wales

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Britain's senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted today by Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

His wait to take the throne is now the longest of any heir. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
The 33-year-old told 1 NEWS he has switched his focus from cycling to rowing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond returning to the water after cycling stint
2
Auckland mum of seven and stroke victim forced to use public bathroom to shower
3
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'
4
The National Party leader repeatedly asked the PM about the Tax Working Group’s report.
Watch: Ardern accuses Bridges of 'scaremongering and inaccuracy' as they spar over tax recommendations
5
They’re baulking at the cost of providing the contactless payments.
Kiwi retailers turning their backs on Paywave due to high transaction costs
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US First Lady calls on media to cover national opioid epidemic as much as 'gossip'

Sydney dentist's body found stuffed in suitcase, shortly after her ex died in 'deliberate' crash
00:15
Kane's 49th minute strike gave Tottenham a 4-0 aggregate win in the round of 16.

Kane seals Spurs' Champions League progress with clutch goal against Dortmund
00:15
Lasse Schone's kick sealed a 5-3 aggregate win for Ajax as the defending champs were sent packing.

Stunning free kick caps Ajax's Champions League humiliation of Real Madrid