Pakistani twins joined by the head at birth finally separated after more than 50 hours of surgery

A huge team of British surgeons have worked together to perform a mammoth procedure on Pakistani twins who were joined by the head at birth, the BBC reports.

The two-year-old twins, Safa and Marwa, underwent three major surgeries at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, which lasted more than 50 hours.

Although the surgery was deemed a success, it took a toll on Safa, who suffered a stroke shortly after the final surgery.

Safa is weak on the left side of her body.

The twins have received daily physical therapy, which assists in rolling over, sitting and holding their heads up.