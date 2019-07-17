TODAY |

Pakistani twins joined by the head at birth finally separated after more than 50 hours of surgery

1 NEWS
More From
World
Middle East
UK and Europe
Health

A huge team of British surgeons have worked together to perform a mammoth procedure on Pakistani twins who were joined by the head at birth, the BBC reports.

The two-year-old twins, Safa and Marwa, underwent three major surgeries at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, which lasted more than 50 hours.

Although the surgery was deemed a success, it took a toll on Safa, who suffered a stroke shortly after the final surgery.

Safa is weak on the left side of her body.

The twins have received daily physical therapy, which assists in rolling over, sitting and holding their heads up.

The twins will remain in London until they have reached a full recovery, thanks to a donor who funded the entire operation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now the pair can see each other face-to-face. Source: BBC
More From
World
Middle East
UK and Europe
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
2
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.
Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'
3
The strike will see teachers opt out of teaching one year group at a time, starting with Year 9s from today.
Teacher unions announce legal action over back-pay delay
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
The twins from Pakistan were born joined at the head.
British surgeons perform mammoth surgery on twins joined at the head
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:52
The US President said some congresswomen "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".

House condemns Donald Trump's 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
Generic golf image

Six-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

00:39
The 1.6m long gator was snagged by expert Frank Robb on a fishing line unharmed.

'Chance the snapper' - the gator on the loose in Chicago park, has been captured
00:54
Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats.

'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter