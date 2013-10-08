Pakistani campaigner for women's education Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter with a powerful message

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani campaigner for women's rights and youngest ever Nobel Prize laureate has taken the plunge into the world of social media, joining Twitter with a plea for others to help fight for women's education.

Malala Yousafzai Source: BBC

She shared her first tweets on the same day that she graduated school, saying it was a "bittersweet moment" for her.

In another tweet the brave young woman went on to say: "I'm excited about my future.

"But I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education."

The 19-year-old made global headlines after she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen as she was boarding her school bus, aged 15, in October 2012.

Malala first began advocating for female education rights when she was only 11-years-old by writing blogs on the subject.