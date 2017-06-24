 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Pakistan twin bomb blasts kills 45, as a string of attacks see death toll climb to 61

share

Source:

Associated Press

The death toll from twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar climbed to 45 overnight, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks in Pakistan on Friday to 61, with several others in critical condition, officials said.

Residents who had been preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan were now in mourning.
Source: Associated Press

Shahid Khan, a government official in Parachinar, confirmed the toll, saying residents who had been preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan were now in mourning.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a Sunni extremist group, claimed the twin bombings at a crowded market in the Shiite-dominated town, linking them to sectarian fighting in Syria.

Dr. Sabir Hussain, an official at a government-run hospital in Parachinar, said they had received 261 victims of the twin blasts, with 62 listed in critical condition.

Another 12 people were killed Friday in a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta, in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group.

On Friday, gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant, killing four of them before fleeing, senior police officer Asif Ahmed said.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a military spokesman, linked the attacks to alleged militant sanctuaries in neighboring Afghanistan and promised greater border security. The two countries often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants.

Security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern city of Peshawar before dawn Saturday, triggering a shootout in which three Pakistani Taliban were killed and two police officers were wounded, senior police official Sajjad Khan said. He said the militants were making bombs that likely would have been used to target holiday festivities.

Khan said the identity of the slain militants was not immediately known. But intelligence officials said one of the men has been identified as a wanted militant commander linked to the IS group. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attacks, which came just days before Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Friday's car bombing in Quetta could be heard across the city, and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, said police spokesman Shahzada Farhat. TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass.

Hours after the attack, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility.

Later Friday, the IS group said in a competing claim that it was behind the attack, adding that one of its followers targeted the police post in Quetta, detonating his suicide belt there. It also released a photograph of the alleged attacker, identified as Abu Othman al-Khorasani.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists and separatists, who want a bigger share of the region's resources or outright independence. Islamic militants have also carried out several attacks in the province.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

LIVE: All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

00:19
2
Workers desperately tried to cut off the power and drain the pool.

Five dead after pool becomes electrified at Turkey water park

00:24
3
There was only ever going to be one winner in this collision.

Watch: Coming through! $25 Million superyacht reverses into anchored boats in Italian Riviera

00:21
4
The artist revealed in an interview how she is "like a spirit soul".

'I just want to be able to be myself' - Miley Cyrus reveals how she feels 'genderless' and 'ageless'

5
Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff.

Gentle giant named Martha crowned World's Ugliest Dog


00:20
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

LIVE: All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the first Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions from Eden Park, Auckland.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ