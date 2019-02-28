TODAY |

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes in dramatic escalation of Kashmir dispute

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir today and captured one Indian pilot, a military spokesman said.

The dramatic escalation came hours after Pakistan said mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir killed six civilians and wounded several others.

Pakistani troops on the ground captured the Indian pilot, Pakistan's army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.  

One of the downed planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir while the other went down in Indian-controlled section of the Himalayan region, he said.

A Indian air force spokesman in New Delhi said he had no information on Pakistan's statement. 

Indian news reports said airports in the Indian portion of Kashmir closed for civilian traffic shortly after the air force jet crashed in the area. 

The Press Trust of India news agency said these airports were located at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh. 

Indian authorities declined to comment.

Pakistani troops on the ground captured an Indian pilot after the incident. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:24
On February 26 Pell was convicted of molesting two choirboys.

Cardinal George Pell remanded in custody after judge labels sex abuse 'callous, brazen'

Queensland police refuse to say why wife of top cop let off traffic ticket
03:58
Leonie Sheedy of survivor group Care Leavers Australasia Network talks to 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell outside court in Melbourne.

Abuse survivors' advocate tells Catholic Church 'the game's up' as George Pell faces pre-sentence hearing
Cyclone Pola.

Cyclone Pola strengthens to a category two, Tonga in firing line