Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes in dramatic escalation of Kashmir dispute

Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir today and captured one Indian pilot, a military spokesman said.

The dramatic escalation came hours after Pakistan said mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir killed six civilians and wounded several others.

Pakistani troops on the ground captured the Indian pilot, Pakistan's army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

One of the downed planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir while the other went down in Indian-controlled section of the Himalayan region, he said.

A Indian air force spokesman in New Delhi said he had no information on Pakistan's statement.

Indian news reports said airports in the Indian portion of Kashmir closed for civilian traffic shortly after the air force jet crashed in the area.

The Press Trust of India news agency said these airports were located at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.