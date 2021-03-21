TODAY |

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving first vaccine dose

Source:  Associated Press

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, two days after he received his first vaccine dose.

Imran Khan was diagnosed with Covid-19 two days after receiving the vaccine. Source: Associated Press

Dr Faisal Sultan, Khan's special assistant on health, said today the prime minister has quarantined himself at his private home on a hilltop in the Islamabad suburbs.

There has been a spike in Covid-19 in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan where authorities have reported 42 new deaths and 3876 new cases of Covid-19 during past 24 hours across the country, taking the total deaths to 13,799 and total infected cases to more than 623,000.

Since February, Pakistan has been using a Covid-19 vaccine donated by neighbouring China. Health workers have been vaccinated and now older people are receiving the jab.

Media reports say a private Pakistani pharmaceutical company has imported 50,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, but it was unclear at what price the vaccine will be available to people.

