Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving first vaccine dose

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, two days after he received his first vaccine dose.

Imran Khan was diagnosed with Covid-19 two days after receiving the vaccine. Source: Associated Press

Dr Faisal Sultan, Khan's special assistant on health, said today the prime minister has quarantined himself at his private home on a hilltop in the Islamabad suburbs.

There has been a spike in Covid-19 in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan where authorities have reported 42 new deaths and 3876 new cases of Covid-19 during past 24 hours across the country, taking the total deaths to 13,799 and total infected cases to more than 623,000.

Since February, Pakistan has been using a Covid-19 vaccine donated by neighbouring China. Health workers have been vaccinated and now older people are receiving the jab.