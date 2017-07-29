 

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 2 policemen in southwestern Quetta

Source:

Associated Press

Police in Pakistan say gunmen on a motorcycle have opened fire on police sergeants in the southwestern city of Quetta killing two of them on the spot.

Pakistan map (file picture).

Officer Jamal Khan says Sunday that a patrol from the industrial area police station caught up with the fleeing gunmen and killed them both.

Khan said the dead gunmen remain unidentified and it is not clear if they belonged to any militant group.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch separatists. Islamic militants also operate in the region and have previously claimed attacks on security forces.

