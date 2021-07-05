Pair charged with murder of NRL player's brother on Gold Coast

Two men have been charged with the murder of Jakob Opacic, the brother of NRL player Tom Opacic on the Gold Coast.

Jakob Opacic. Source: Nine News.

The 28-year-old came off his motorcycle and died on the Nerang Murwillumbah Road at Natural Bridge on Friday morning.

Police say he was involved in a verbal argument with two other men on the same road, outside the Numinbah Correctional Centre, not long beforehand and on Sunday said they'd impounded a vehicle at Laidley, west of Brisbane.

Nine News has reported that Mr Opacic, whose brother Tom plays for the Parramatta Eels, had been at the jail visiting a woman on the day of her release. Police have not confirmed that.

A 29-year-old man surrendered to police at Laidley about 2am on Saturday. The impounded vehicle was found in that area and is undergoing a forensic examination.

A second man, 28, was arrested on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Both have now been charged with murder.

"Police will allege the two men were in a vehicle when, for circumstances still under investigation, a 28-year-old motorcyclist from Bracalba crashed around 10.10am. He sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene," police said in a statement late on Sunday.