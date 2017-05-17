 

Is a pain and vomit inducing parasite living in your sushi? Study makes worrying discovery

A pain and vomit inducing parasite could be living in your sushi according to a recent medical journal case study.

A parasite, or worm that lives in contaminated raw or undercooked fish or seafood, when ingested can cause severe stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and fevers. 

In the case studied by four doctors a 32-year-old man was admitted to hospital with all the symptoms, and when he was examined his stomach felt tender. 

After an interview the doctors found out he had recently eaten sushi and a procedure to look inside his gastrointestinal tract found "a filaform parasite firmly attached" to a swollen part of his abdomen.

A parasite found in sushi is firmly attached to the swollen area of the abdomen.

Source: BMJ Case Reports

When it was removed the man's symptoms "resolved immediately".

"Most of the cases [of the anisakiasis parasite] were described in Japan due to food habits; however, it has been increasingly recognised in Western countries," the study reads.

The Centres of Disease Control and Prevention said anyone who eats undercooked or raw seafood is at risk.

"Some people experience a tingling sensation after or while eating raw or undercooked fish or squid. This is actually the worm moving in the mouth or throat," the centre's site reads.

To prevent anisakiasis the centre suggests freezing fish, or cooking it to recommended temperature of 62.7C, normally sushi chefs can see and remove the parasite whilst preparing fish.

