Paedophile in prison for abusing 200 children found stabbed to death in UK

Associated Press
One of Britain's most prolific paedophiles has been killed in prison.

UK authorities said today that Richard Huckle, who was serving 22 life sentences for abusing up to 200 Malaysian children, was found stabbed to death in his cell in the northern county of Yorkshire.

Jim Gamble, former Chief Executive of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, said Huckle was "the worst kind of predator" who targeted the most vulnerable of children.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in 2016 for numerous offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

Mark Fairhurst, Chair of the Prison Officers Association, warned that protecting inmates from violence inside prisons was becoming more difficult due to "a mix of inexperienced staff and very experienced criminals."

"That mix, without the protective measures that we so vitally need, is a recipe for disaster," he told Sky News.

