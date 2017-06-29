 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There have been 20 Paddington books which have sold 35 million copies around the world.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:12
2
He was reported overdue from a climbing trip just before 4pm yesterday.

Missing climber found dead on Mt Taranaki

00:53
3
The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.

'Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job' – reporter clashes with White House official during fiery press briefing


02:16
4
British media think a portrait depicting the Lions coach as a clown seen today was disrespectful.

How far is too far? Warren Gatland's continued position at centre of media's attention leading to personal attacks

5
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:58
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks to face the Lions in Wellington.

06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ