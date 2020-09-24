Pacific Update: Worrying predictions for Tahiti's Covid-19 infection rate, Cook Islanders enjoy annual road race

There are grim predictions about how bad the coronavirus pandemic could get in Tahiti, with health professionals suggesting there could be as many as 100,000 Covid-19 infections by January.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That's a third of the population.

There have been more than 1300 cases since last month when the borders were opened, without quarantine requirements.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, two British and Australian NGO workers died when a bomb exploded in the Solomon Islands.

It's believed they were carrying out an unauthorised bomb disposal operation.

In Ratotonga, a lack of overseas visitors didn't prevent locals taking part in the famous road race, with 300 taking part in a 31km run, walk and 10km version.

BSB bank manager David Street took line honours.