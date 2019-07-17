TODAY |

Pacific Update: Women and children slaughtered in PNG tribal wars and Miss Heilala 2018 wiped from the records

1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands

On this week's Pacific Update, 1 NEWS correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks at women and children being slaughtered in Papua New Guinea tribal wars and how Miss Heilala 2018 has been wiped from the records.

She also covers research that reveals radiation levels in parts of the Marshall Islands higher than near Chernobyl and love at the Pacific Games.

And she's not forgetting the funny social media videos of the week, gathered from across the Pacific islands.

For the full segment, watch the video above.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
David Tipple told 1 NEWS Gun City has a lot of Muslim customers.
Gun City owner says 'firearms and Muslims not the issue' as new Christchurch store meets criticism
2
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
3
Lake Taupo
Swarm of over 160 earthquakes have rattled Lake Taupō over the past week - GNS
4
NZ visa delays causing heartbreak for foreign couples - 'tears filled in her eyes everyday'
5
The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.
Wellington train commuters face more headaches as services hit by mechanical fault
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Generic golf image

Six-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

00:39
The 1.6m long gator was snagged by expert Frank Robb on a fishing line unharmed.

'Chance the snapper' - the gator on the loose in Chicago park, has been captured
00:54
Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats.

'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter
The president said they should go back to where they came from, despite all but one having been born in the US.

'I don't have a racist bone in my body!' Trump continues to defend tweets