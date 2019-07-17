Pacific Update: Women and children slaughtered in PNG tribal wars and Miss Heilala 2018 wiped from the records

On this week's Pacific Update, 1 NEWS correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks at women and children being slaughtered in Papua New Guinea tribal wars and how Miss Heilala 2018 has been wiped from the records.

She also covers research that reveals radiation levels in parts of the Marshall Islands higher than near Chernobyl and love at the Pacific Games.

And she's not forgetting the funny social media videos of the week, gathered from across the Pacific islands.