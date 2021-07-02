TODAY |

Pacific Update: Wallabies sing up a Samoan storm, the flight to the Cook Islands that didn't quite make it

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's Pacific Update, we've got the flight to the Cook Islands that didn't quite make it, and the Wallabies singing up a Samoan storm.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has the latest news from around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

We've also got the latest Covid-19 news from the region, and as ever, the best videos from social media.

