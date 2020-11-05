Pacific Update: Upolu coast suffers extreme flooding, bus rocking trend hits Fiji

The central south coast of Upolu in Samoa has been hit by extreme flooding.

As Barbara Dreaver explains in this week's edition of Pacific Update, some roads and bridges around Si'umu were inaccessible, and nearby residents were relocated to safer ground.

Also, six police officers in Samoa have been suspended after an investigation into claims of adultery and inter-agency relationships.

In Fiji, more than 400 giant invasive iguana have been removed from Taveuni in the last three years. Officials say the species degrades land by burrowing deep to lay eggs.

Also in Fiji, the trend of bus rocking is taking off, perhaps not the safest thing to participate in.