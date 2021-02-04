TODAY |

Pacific Update: Twin girls born during deadly Fijian cyclone

Source:  1 NEWS

There was a spot of good news amid tragedy as category two Cyclone Ana hit Fiji over the weekend.

Barbara Dreaver has her latest news round-up from the Pacific region, including a spot of good news during a deadly weather event. Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy rain and 140km/h winds hammered the island nation, forcing more than 10,000 people into evacuation centres.

At least one person died and five are missing, including a three-year-old boy.

In better news, a pregnant woman and her husband who were rescued by the military welcomed twin girls during the cyclone.

They were unable to reach Labasa Hospital, with the woman giving birth at a military camp, helped by a soldier's wife.

Also in this week's Pacific Update, there's a political storm in New Caledonia, the closure of French Polynesia's borders, and the best from social media. 

