Pacific Update: Tragedy as young Solomon Islands footballer attacked by crocodile

Source:  1 NEWS

There is sadness in the Solomon Islands after a 13-year-old boy became the third person in a month to be killed by crocodiles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In this week’s edition of Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver also highlights a Fijian driving mishap that caused headaches for officials in Taveuni. Source: 1 NEWS

Kisina Kuli-Usu Damutalau, who played football for the under-14 Isabel Frigates, died after being attacked near his village.

It is estimated there are more than 2000 saltwater crocodiles in the country, with residents calling on the government to crack down on the population.

Also in this week's Pacific Update, there has been another setback for eight Fijians who served with the British Army and are now trying to gain citizenship, while officials in Taveuni have had headaches after a truck on Blackpoint Jetty made a spectacular backward dive into the water.

As ever, we've got the best videos from social media.

