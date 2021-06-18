TODAY |

Pacific Update: Tongan-African American family wow on America's Got Talent, Fiji's Covid crisis deepens

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to Pacific Update, 1 NEWS' weekly news roundup for the region.

Barbara Dreaver has the latest news from around the Pacific region. Source: 1 NEWS

In this week's show, we look at the deepening Covid-19 crisis in Fiji, and the vaccine rollout in Tahiti, which is now open to those aged 12 and over.

Barbara Dreaver looks at moves by the New Zealand Government to apologise for the dawn raids, and why the defence of Tonga's Minister of Infrastructure by his PM is proving controversial.

In other news, Cook Islander Charlotte Piho has had her photos displayed on the Sydney Opera House, while a Tongan-African American family known as The Curtis Family C-Notes have wowed judges on America's Got Talent. 

As ever, we've got the best from social media as well. 

