Pacific Update: Security companies brawl at Port Moresby airport, flames shoot from Nauru Airlines engine

Flights in and out of Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby were suspended earlier this week after two security companies attacked each other.

The two-hour battle caused damage to vehicles and the domestic terminal, and also spilled out onto the tarmac.

It's alleged it started over the termination of a security contract, and saw around 100 people arrested.

Also in aviation news, there was a scary landing in Brisbane for passengers aboard a Nauru Airlines flight as flames shot from an engine as it prepared for landing in Brisbane.

The plane landed safely.

In this week's Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver also has news from Tonga, the Cook Islands and Fiji, and the best from social media. 

