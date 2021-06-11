Pacific Update: Samoa Language Week notches up another success, Fiji grapples with growing Covid crisis

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news roundup for the region.

In this week's edition, we've got the latest on how Covid-19 is affecting Pacific nations, including Fiji, where infections continue to soar, and the start of the vaccination programme in Kiribati.

Samoa's political impasse continues, while in New Zealand, Samoa Language Week has been celebrated once again.

Also in New Zealand, many Pasifika were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.